Wednesday, January 25, 2017

News

Torturers past, torturers future, and other Wednesday headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
Bruce Jessen, one of the two Spokane torture psychologists
Civic Duty
The Spokane Civic Theater's lineup is out.

Good for What Ales Ya
Spokane Symphony and No Li are teaming up.

#OscarsSoDiverse
Dan Nailen breaks down the Oscars for us.

HERE

Jardín de Infancia
Spokane Public Schools is looking to do a language-immersion kindergarten. (Spokesman-Review)

The Bing Crosby of Torturers
CIA documents reveal just how torturery the two torture psychologists (from Spokane!) were. (Spokesman-Review)

But The Parking Situation Sucks
Downtown living is booming, despite the terrible parking situation. (Spokesman-Review)

THERE

Return of the "Rigged!"
Trump can't believe he lost the popular vote, so he's claiming the election he won was rigged, as illegal voters decided to flood into places like California, a move that would never have any impact on the election. Now, he wants an investigation into voter fraud, despite having no evidence of any of it happening. (New York Times)

Hitting the Wall
Trump still seems into that whole build-a-wall thing. (Washington Post)

Black Sites Matter
Nostalgic for the Bush years, Trump is considering restarting the ol' secret black site prisons and torture programs. (Washington Post)
