Trump's wall, Felix's watch, cultish sex slave strikes back and other headlines

• Donald Trump signed an order yesterday directing the Department of Homeland Security to start building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico
using existing taxpayer money to pay for it. Trump also ordered cuts to federal funding for "sanctuary cities." He is soon expected to sign orders blocking refugees from war-torn Syria from entering the country and suspend visas for people from some majority Muslim countries. (Seattle Times
, Vox
)
• How will Trump's policies
impact people in the Inland Northwest? (Spokesman Review
)
• Westside burglars, known as the "Rock Smash Burglary Crew," swiped an estimated $3 million from
100 homes since April — including, detectives believe, Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez's home. One of the three was reportedly wearing Hernandez's watch when he was arrested. (Seattle Times
)
• A Spokane woman found a "White Lives Matter More
" sign stuck into the snow in her front yard after she returned from marching in Washington D.C. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. (KXLY
)
• A woman who spent a decade as "maiden" and a cultish sex slave
is suing the leaders of the River Road Fellowship cult. Lindsay Tornambe and nine other girls ages 12 to 19 were "sacrificed" by their parents to become concubines for cult leader Victor Barnard. Barnard is currently in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault. (Spokesman Review
)