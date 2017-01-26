Bloglander

Thursday, January 26, 2017

News

Trump's wall, Felix's watch, cultish sex slave strikes back and other headlines

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 9:07 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Washington State University plans to admit more international students to compete with top schools. But will that hurt in-state students?

MUSIC: A new Smithsonian project paying tribute to Woody Guthrie's Pacific Northwest songs features some of the region's best musicians.

FOOD: Izumi Sushi goes modern to bring unique fish and authentic Asian cuisine to the South Hill.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Donald Trump signed an order yesterday directing the Department of Homeland Security to start building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico using existing taxpayer money to pay for it. Trump also ordered cuts to federal funding for "sanctuary cities." He is soon expected to sign orders blocking refugees from war-torn Syria from entering the country and suspend visas for people from some majority Muslim countries. (Seattle Times, Vox)

• How will Trump's policies impact people in the Inland Northwest? (Spokesman Review)

• Westside burglars, known as the "Rock Smash Burglary Crew," swiped an estimated $3 million from 100 homes since April — including, detectives believe, Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez's home. One of the three was reportedly wearing Hernandez's watch when he was arrested. (Seattle Times)

• A Spokane woman found a "White Lives Matter More" sign stuck into the snow in her front yard after she returned from marching in Washington D.C. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. (KXLY)

• A woman who spent a decade as "maiden" and a cultish sex slave is suing the leaders of the River Road Fellowship cult. Lindsay Tornambe and nine other girls ages 12 to 19 were "sacrificed" by their parents to become concubines for cult leader Victor Barnard. Barnard is currently in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault. (Spokesman Review)
