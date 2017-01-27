Bloglander

Friday, January 27, 2017

Community fundraising effort for toddler fire victim's family—how you can help

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 2:34 PM

A house fire in Spokane Valley took the life of 3-year-old Latoya Monica Dinet Bables-Paradise a few days ago, devastating the family and leaving them short of money for a burial.

That's where No-Li Brewhouse stepped in to help raise $15,000 through the sale of some t-shirts designed by local graphic artist Chris Bovey and printed on the fast-track by Giant Screen Printing, adorned by the words "Spokane Has Heart." You can see the basic design here.

No-Li is hoping to sell 375 of the shirts on Monday and Tuesday at the brewhouse. They cost $40 a pop, with all proceeds going to the girl's burial. If the shirts sell out, the fundraiser will reach its goal. No-Li will be selling the shirts from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday, or until the shirts sell out.

There is also a GoFundMe page to raise money for the parents and surviving siblings recover from the fire.
