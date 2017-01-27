Community fundraising effort for toddler fire victim's family—how you can help

A house fire in Spokane Valley
took the life of 3-year-old Latoya Monica Dinet Bables-Paradise a few days ago, devastating the family and leaving them short of money for a burial.
That's where No-Li Brewhouse
stepped in to help raise $15,000 through the sale of some t-shirts designed by local graphic artist Chris Bovey and printed on the fast-track by Giant Screen Printing, adorned by the words "Spokane Has Heart." You can see the basic design here.
No-Li is hoping to sell 375 of the shirts on Monday and Tuesday at the brewhouse. They cost $40 a pop, with all proceeds going to the girl's burial. If the shirts sell out, the fundraiser will reach its goal. No-Li will be selling the shirts from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday, or until the shirts sell out.
There is also a GoFundMe page
to raise money for the parents and surviving siblings recover from the fire.