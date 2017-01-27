Bloglander

Friday, January 27, 2017

Music

THIS WEEKEND: Nat Park, Bartlett Awards, Bullets and Balloons release party and more

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play tonight at The Observatory.
  • Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play tonight at The Observatory.

There's a bevy of fine tunes happening all over the region this weekend, so go hit up our music listings to get a groove on. Here area  few highlights of the weekend:

TONIGHT

The Bartlett is celebrating three years of making the Spokane music scene a much better place, and they're doing it the best way they know how — by delivering some excellent tunes. Tonight, catch Super Sparkle and The Dancing Plague of 1518.

The Observatory has a show that is sure to be a killer, featuring the soulful Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love and Fat Lady. It would be hard to find a local double bill more joyously rocking and funky than these two relatively new acts.

The Knitting Factory offers a night of flashback fun with Zoso-The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. You know, besides watching The Song Remains the Same turned to 11.

SATURDAY

Locals Bullets or Balloons introduces a new album of torrid, topical punk with a show at The Big Dipper. Read our interview with the band, one of the best in Spokane IMHO.

Catch The Bartlett Awards Violet Catastrophe and Runaway Octopus.

The Spokane Symphony's Superpops series swings in a, um, swing direction with a collaboration with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. You probably remember this tune:

If you like the country stuff, Sawyer Brown is delivering it at Northern Quest.

SUNDAY

Get out to the Roadhouse to support a cancer benefit with tunes from Michael Dixon, Ray Vasquez, Gilbert Rivas, The Hankers and Tin Pan Alley.

The Knitting Factory gets a wee bit irie with Iration, a favorite visitor to the Lilac City, almost on a Tech N9ne level.
