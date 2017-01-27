THIS WEEKEND: Nat Park, Bartlett Awards, Bullets and Balloons release party and more
By Dan Nailen
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play tonight at The Observatory.
There's a bevy of fine tunes happening all over the region this weekend, so go hit up our music listings to get a groove on. Here area few highlights of the weekend:
TONIGHT
The Bartlett is celebrating three years of making the Spokane music scene a much better place, and they're doing it the best way they know how — by delivering some excellent tunes. Tonight, catch Super Sparkle and The Dancing Plague of 1518.
The Observatory has a show that is sure to be a killer, featuring the soulful Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love and Fat Lady. It would be hard to find a local double bill more joyously rocking and funky than these two relatively new acts.