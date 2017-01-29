THIS WEEK: Gruitfest, Ian Abramson, Belt of Vapor reunion and more

COMMUNITY | Current president got ya down? I hear ya. Join some like-minded folks at the Resist Trump: Community Meet-Up and learn how to get involved locally to take your mind off the national madness.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
FOOD & DRINK | The folks at Bellweather Brewing are going really old school with Gruitfest, one night dedicated to old beer styles that don't rely on hops. Read our story about the festival, and go thirsty.
WORDS | High school poets from the area throw down at Poetry Out Loud, an event sponsored by Get Lit! that will select two area kids to move on to a competition in Tacoma. It's at the Bartlett, and it's free.
FILM | The Spokane Symphony plays along to provide the soundtrack to a screening of the classic old Phantom of the Opera. Pictures of Lon Chaney from this flick used to scare the hell out of me when I was a kid.
COMEDY | Spend "7 minutes in Purgatory" with Ian Abramson, the latest killer comedian to drop by the Bartlett for a Spokane show. Here's a little sample of him performing—without being able to hear the audience:
Saturday, Feb. 4
LIVE BANDS | Belt of Vapor plays a reunion show at The Observatory, joined by Monuments and Dark White Light. Here's a clip of what Spokane's been missing the last couple years: