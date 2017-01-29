Bloglander

Sunday, January 29, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Gruitfest, Ian Abramson, Belt of Vapor reunion and more

Posted By on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Bellweather hosts Gruitfest on Wednesday.
  • Bellweather hosts Gruitfest on Wednesday.

We're barreling into February will full force this week, so let's send January out with a bang, shall we? Check out our event listings and Staff Picks for some fine options for blowing it out proper.

Here are some highlights of the week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 30

FILM | Moody Bible College hosts a screening of Poverty, Inc, an examination of what all of us do to contribute to poverty on the planet. Squirm-inducing? Probably. Valuable. Definitely.

FILM | The Spokane International Film Fest continues its run all week long at venues around town. Go get ya some!

Tuesday, Jan. 31

COMMUNITY | Current president got ya down? I hear ya. Join some like-minded folks at the Resist Trump: Community Meet-Up and learn how to get involved locally to take your mind off the national madness.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

FOOD & DRINK | The folks at Bellweather Brewing are going really old school with Gruitfest, one night dedicated to old beer styles that don't rely on hops. Read our story about the festival, and go thirsty.


WORDS | High school poets from the area throw down at Poetry Out Loud, an event sponsored by Get Lit! that will select two area kids to move on to a competition in Tacoma. It's at the Bartlett, and it's free.

Thursday, Feb. 2

THEATER | The Spokane Civic tackles the complex comedy of Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike through Feb. 19. See it while you can.

Friday, Feb. 3

FILM | The Spokane Symphony plays along to provide the soundtrack to a screening of the classic old Phantom of the Opera. Pictures of Lon Chaney from this flick used to scare the hell out of me when I was a kid.

COMEDY | Spend "7 minutes in Purgatory" with Ian Abramson, the latest killer comedian to drop by the Bartlett for a Spokane show. Here's a little sample of him performing—without being able to hear the audience:

Saturday, Feb. 4

LIVE BANDS | Belt of Vapor plays a reunion show at The Observatory, joined by Monuments and Dark White Light. Here's a clip of what Spokane's been missing the last couple years:

