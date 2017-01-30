Bloglander

Monday, January 30, 2017

News

30 photos from Sunday's Spokane protest of Trump's executive orders against refugees

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge A protester waves a "we are all immigrants" sign next to the Lincoln statue on Monroe street near downtown Spokane. - DANIEL WALTERS
  • Daniel Walters
  • A protester waves a "we are all immigrants" sign next to the Lincoln statue on Monroe street near downtown Spokane.

The suddenness of President Donald Trump's executive orders banning refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslims countries late Friday took even members of his own administration by surprise. Chaos and confusion overtook airports across the nation as customs and border patrol officials began detaining incoming passengers.

Almost immediately, protesters flooded into the streets and airports objecting to the move. On Sunday, in Spokane, hundreds of protesters stood on the square in front of the Lincoln statue on Monroe Street, chanting and cheering as cars drove past.

It wasn't the first local protest against Trump, and it won't even be the last one this week. Tonight, protesters plan to pack the City Council chambers in order to (within the confines of council rules) urge the city to prevent local resources from being used to enforce or comply with Trump's controversial executive order.

We snapped a few pics of yesterday's protest. Check them out below:

click to enlarge City Council President Ben Stuckart holds a "Thank You ACLU" sign as he motions marchers to walk through the crosswalk next to local artist Hank Chiappetta. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • City Council President Ben Stuckart holds a "Thank You ACLU" sign as he motions marchers to walk through the crosswalk next to local artist Hank Chiappetta.
click to enlarge Spokane County Democrats chair Andrew Biviano addresses protesters through a megaphone. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Spokane County Democrats chair Andrew Biviano addresses protesters through a megaphone.
click to enlarge A protester of Trump's executive orders, clad in a "No Ban" construction hat. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A protester of Trump's executive orders, clad in a "No Ban" construction hat.
click to enlarge "Who is next? Anarchy BEFORE Fascism." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Who is next? Anarchy BEFORE Fascism."
click to enlarge Local naturopath Peggy Parker holds a "Resist Hate" sign among a throng of "Resist Trump" signs from the Spokane branch of Socialist Alternative. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Local naturopath Peggy Parker holds a "Resist Hate" sign among a throng of "Resist Trump" signs from the Spokane branch of Socialist Alternative.
click to enlarge "DIVERSITY makes us stronger." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "DIVERSITY makes us stronger."

click to enlarge "From many, one " - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "From many, one "
click to enlarge A protester holds a sign featuring a recurring lyric from the hit hip-hop-infused Broadway musical Hamilton. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A protester holds a sign featuring a recurring lyric from the hit hip-hop-infused Broadway musical Hamilton.
click to enlarge Children wave flags and read an Octonauts book at the protest of Trump's executive orders Sunday. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Children wave flags and read an Octonauts book at the protest of Trump's executive orders Sunday.
click to enlarge Nikki Lockwood, a member of the FUSE Washington activist group, holds a sign that says "Hate has no place in America." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Nikki Lockwood, a member of the FUSE Washington activist group, holds a sign that says "Hate has no place in America."
click to enlarge 2019 mayoral candidate Chris Schroll holds a sign featuring an excerpt from "The New Colossus," Emma Lazarus's poem famously inscribed on a plaque inside the Statue of Liberty - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • 2019 mayoral candidate Chris Schroll holds a sign featuring an excerpt from "The New Colossus," Emma Lazarus's poem famously inscribed on a plaque inside the Statue of Liberty
click to enlarge A protester colors in a "Love Trumps Hate" sign. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A protester colors in a "Love Trumps Hate" sign.
click to enlarge "Immigrants make America great." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Immigrants make America great."

click to enlarge "I [HEART] MY Muslim Neighbors." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "I [HEART] MY Muslim Neighbors."

click to enlarge "No ban. No wall." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "No ban. No wall."
click to enlarge "Love Recognizes No Barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. NO BAN NO WALL." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Love Recognizes No Barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. NO BAN NO WALL."

click to enlarge A protester with "NOT MY PRESIDENT" written on the piece of a Hewlett-Packard box. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A protester with "NOT MY PRESIDENT" written on the piece of a Hewlett-Packard box.
click to enlarge "Refugees Welcome." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Refugees Welcome."

click to enlarge A protester with a "George Soros PAID me to be here" sign either alluding to, or mocking, the claims that billionaire George Soros was paying Trump protesters. PolitiFact gave these claims a "Pants on Fire" rating last week. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A protester with a "George Soros PAID me to be here" sign either alluding to, or mocking, the claims that billionaire George Soros was paying Trump protesters. PolitiFact gave these claims a "Pants on Fire" rating last week.

click to enlarge "Spokind" - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Spokind"

click to enlarge Frequent activist Alfredo LLamedo speaks from the bullhorn. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Frequent activist Alfredo LLamedo speaks from the bullhorn.

click to enlarge "Stop War on Muslims." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Stop War on Muslims."

click to enlarge Activist Alfredo Llamedo showcases his sign of a Trump head sitting atop a pile of poop. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Activist Alfredo Llamedo showcases his sign of a Trump head sitting atop a pile of poop.
click to enlarge Jon Lossing plays the trumpet to the beat of protester chants. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Jon Lossing plays the trumpet to the beat of protester chants.
click to enlarge DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
click to enlarge "Build kindness, not walls!" "Huddled masses welcomed" - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Build kindness, not walls!" "Huddled masses welcomed"
click to enlarge "E. Pluribus Unum." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "E. Pluribus Unum."
click to enlarge "Will swap 1 Donald Trump for 10,000 refugees." - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • "Will swap 1 Donald Trump for 10,000 refugees."
click to enlarge Protester Nicole Jenkins-Rosenkrantz with a "Refugees IN, racists OUT" sign - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Protester Nicole Jenkins-Rosenkrantz with a "Refugees IN, racists OUT" sign

