Monday, January 30, 2017
30 photos from Sunday's Spokane protest of Trump's executive orders against refugees
By Daniel Walters
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:48 PM
A protester waves a "we are all immigrants" sign next to the Lincoln statue on Monroe street near downtown Spokane.
The suddenness of President Donald Trump's executive orders banning refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslims countries late Friday took even members of his own administration by surprise
. Chaos and confusion overtook airports across the nation as customs and border patrol officials began detaining incoming passengers.
Almost immediately, protesters flooded into the streets and airports objecting to the move. On Sunday, in Spokane, hundreds of protesters stood on the square in front of the Lincoln statue on Monroe Street
, chanting and cheering as cars drove past.
It wasn't the first local protest against Trump, and it won't even be the last one this week. Tonight, protesters plan to pack the City Council chambers in order to (within the confines of council rules) urge the city to prevent local resources from being used to enforce or comply with Trump's controversial executive order
.
We snapped a few pics of yesterday's protest. Check them out below:
City Council President Ben Stuckart holds a "Thank You ACLU" sign as he motions marchers to walk through the crosswalk next to local artist Hank Chiappetta.
Spokane County Democrats chair Andrew Biviano addresses protesters through a megaphone.
A protester of Trump's executive orders, clad in a "No Ban" construction hat.
"Who is next? Anarchy BEFORE Fascism."
Local naturopath Peggy Parker holds a "Resist Hate" sign among a throng of "Resist Trump" signs from the Spokane branch of Socialist Alternative.
"DIVERSITY makes us stronger."
"From many, one "
A protester holds a sign featuring a recurring lyric from the hit hip-hop-infused Broadway musical Hamilton.
Children wave flags and read an Octonauts book at the protest of Trump's executive orders Sunday.
Nikki Lockwood, a member of the FUSE Washington activist group, holds a sign that says "Hate has no place in America."
2019 mayoral candidate Chris Schroll holds a sign featuring an excerpt from "The New Colossus," Emma Lazarus's poem famously inscribed on a plaque inside the Statue of Liberty
A protester colors in a "Love Trumps Hate" sign.
"Immigrants make America great."
"I [HEART] MY Muslim Neighbors."
"No ban. No wall."
Protester Danielle Smith holds a sign with a Maya Angelou quote reading: "Love Recognizes No Barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. NO BAN NO WALL."
A protester with "NOT MY PRESIDENT" written on the piece of a Hewlett-Packard box.
"Refugees Welcome."
Kristy White holds a "George Soros PAID me to be here" mocking claims that billionaire George Soros was paying anti-Trump protesters. PolitiFact gave these claims a "Pants on Fire" rating last week.
"Spokind"
Frequent activist Alfredo LLamedo speaks from the bullhorn.
"Stop War on Muslims."
Activist Alfredo Llamedo showcases his sign of a Trump head sitting atop a pile of poop.
Jon Lossing plays the trumpet to the beat of protester chants.
"Build kindness, not walls!" "Huddled masses welcomed"
"E. Pluribus Unum."
"Will swap 1 Donald Trump for 10,000 refugees."
Protester Nicole Jenkins-Rosenkrantz with a "Refugees IN, racists OUT" sign
