Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

News

Trump fires defiant AG, Spokane's anti-religious registry ordinance and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 9:23 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

SPORTS: It's official: The Zags are No. 1.

MUSIC: The Flaming Lips are just one of many awesome shows this spring in Spokane.

PHOTOS: Check out these photos from Sunday's protest of President Donald Trump's orders banning refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries.

NEWS: Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson has sued Trump, declaring Trump's immigration order unconstitutional.

IN OTHER NEWS

click to enlarge City Council President Ben Stuckart voted to oppose a religious registry last night - DANIEL WALTERS
  • Daniel Walters
  • City Council President Ben Stuckart voted to oppose a religious registry last night
No religious registry
Supported by a crowd that more than filled council chambers, the Spokane City Council passed an ordinance last night that would prohibit Spokane employees from helping to create a registry based on religious preference, fearing Trump will give federal orders to do so.  (Spokesman-Review)

Student choices
Trump's travel ban has separated one student at Washington State University from her husband, who had planned to travel to the U.S. from Iran soon. In response to Trump's orders, local college leaders yesterday issued statements in support of immigrant students. (Spokesman-Review)

You're fired
Within hours after the acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates refused to defend Trump's immigration order, Trump fired her.

Trump's education secretary pick may have plagiarized
Plagiarism is bad, kids. But maybe, soon, it won't be so frowned upon in this country, since Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education appears to have plagiarized in her confirmation hearing. As I write this, a senate committee has approved her nomination.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Wilson Criscione

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud @ The Bartlett

Wed., Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (126)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (19)

For Fun! (15)

Sports (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation