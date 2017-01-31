Trump fires defiant AG, Spokane's anti-religious registry ordinance and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
SPORTS
: It's official: The Zags are No. 1
.
MUSIC
: The Flaming Lips are just one of many awesome shows this spring
in Spokane.
PHOTOS
: Check out these photos
from Sunday's protest of President Donald Trump's orders banning refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries.
NEWS
: Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson has sued Trump
, declaring Trump's immigration order unconstitutional.
IN OTHER NEWS
No religious registry
Daniel Walters
City Council President Ben Stuckart voted to oppose a religious registry last night
Supported by a crowd that more than filled council chambers, the Spokane City Council passed an ordinance last night that would prohibit Spokane employees from helping to create a registry
based on religious preference, fearing Trump will give federal orders to do so. (Spokesman-Review
)
Student choices
Trump's travel ban has separated one student at Washington State University from her husband
, who had planned to travel to the U.S. from Iran soon. In response to Trump's orders, local college leaders yesterday issued statements in support of immigrant students. (Spokesman-Review
)
You're fired
Within hours after the acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates refused to defend Trump's immigration order, Trump fired her
.
Trump's education secretary pick may have plagiarized
Plagiarism is bad, kids. But maybe, soon, it won't be so frowned upon in this country, since Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education appears to have plagiarized
in her confirmation hearing. As I write this, a senate committee has approved her nomination
.