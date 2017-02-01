Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

News

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, a rapist rehabilitated? and morning headlines

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
  • Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

ON INLANDER.COM

FILM: Local boxing coach is the subject of a new documentary film.

For Your (slightly nerdy) Consideration: A Lovecraftian-themed card game, wax to keep your glasses on your face and a gritty, mystery-laced TV show.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The nominee is
• President Donald Trump last night nominated Neil Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Colorado native is described as an "originalist," and "Scalia without the scowl," referring to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who Gorsuch could replace if confirmed. Gorsuch, like Scalia, is considered a conservative and would maintain the 5-4  conservative majority in place for decades. (The Marshall Project)

The court enters the bedroom
• Should a four-time convicted rapist, who has served his time in prison, be allowed to have consensual sex? A Spokane jury will decide if Terrance Laramie can walk free or spend the rest of his life locked up with the state's worst sexual criminals in a case raises questions about the reality of rehabilitation and second chances. (Spokesman Review)

The shooter was a white guy
• In the wake of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, anti-Muslim sentiment is bubbling up from the white conservative Canadian population. (New York Times)

Drunk-driving sentence
• Ryan Turner, who was driving drunk and the wrong way when he hit and killed a man and his two daughters, was sentenced yesterday. Turner received three seven-year sentences after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter. The sentences will be served concurrently, with only one year fixed, meaning Turner could be released after one year. Michael Baroni, the victim, delivered papers for the Spokesman Review. His two daughters were 8 and 6 years old. (KXLY)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Ric Gendron: Salish Stories

Ric Gendron: Salish Stories @ Spokane Art School

Mondays-Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Continues through March 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (126)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (19)

For Fun! (15)

Sports (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation