Trump's Supreme Court nominee, a rapist rehabilitated? and morning headlines

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
The nominee is
• President Donald Trump last night nominated Neil Gorsuch
, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Colorado native is described as an "originalist," and "Scalia without the scowl," referring to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who Gorsuch could replace if confirmed. Gorsuch, like Scalia, is considered a conservative
and would maintain the 5-4 conservative majority in place for decades. (The Marshall Project
)
The court enters the bedroom
• Should a four-time convicted rapist
, who has served his time in prison, be allowed to have consensual sex? A Spokane jury will decide if Terrance Laramie can walk free or spend the rest of his life locked up with the state's worst sexual criminals in a case raises questions about the reality of rehabilitation and second chances. (Spokesman Review
)
The shooter was a white guy
• In the wake of a deadly shooting at a mosque
in Quebec City, anti-Muslim sentiment is bubbling up from the white conservative Canadian population. (New York Times
)
Drunk-driving sentence
• Ryan Turner, who was driving drunk and the wrong way
when he hit and killed a man and his two daughters, was sentenced yesterday. Turner received three seven-year sentences after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter. The sentences will be served concurrently, with only one year fixed, meaning Turner could be released after one year. Michael Baroni, the victim, delivered papers for the Spokesman Review
. His two daughters were 8 and 6 years old. (KXLY
)