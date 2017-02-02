Bloglander

Thursday, February 2, 2017

News

Trump disses Australia's prime minister; groundhog may not be qualified climatologist

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge There have been other diplomatic incidents involving Americans and Australia, to be fair.
Immersion therapy
Spokane Public Schools will offer a Spanish-immersion language course this fall, ja?

Scandal! Art Director Derek Harrison has a terrible secret: The first concert he went to was Nickelback.

HERE

An education in politics
The state Senate passes a major overhaul of school taxes and spending — but don't expect the Democratically-controlled house to like it much. (Spokesman-Review)

Short change
Rep. Shelley Short's rep spot will be filled by her legislative assistant as she heads to the state senate. (Spokesman-Review)

Blasphemy!
So-called "scientists" question the infallible wisdom of the groundhog. (Spokesman-Review)

THERE

Don't forget Australia
The Bart Simpsonification of the American Presidency continues as Trump insults and badgers Australia's prime minister. (Washington Post)

Prayer and intercession
On the National Day of Prayer, President Donald Trump offers a prayer — for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice ratings. (Fox News)

Let us politic
Trump proposes allowing preachers to preach politics from the pulpit without risking their tax-exempt status.  (New York Times)
More by Daniel Walters

