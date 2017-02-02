Thursday, February 2, 2017
Trump disses Australia's prime minister; groundhog may not be qualified climatologist
By Daniel Walters
on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 9:39 AM
There have been other diplomatic incidents involving Americans and Australia, to be fair.
Immersion therapy
Spokane Public Schools will offer a Spanish-immersion language course
this fall, ja?
Scandal!
Art Director Derek Harrison has a terrible secret: The first concert he went to was Nickelback
.
An education in politics
The state Senate passes a major overhaul
of school taxes and spending — but don't expect the Democratically-controlled house to like it much. (Spokesman-Review
)
Short change
Rep. Shelley Short's rep spot will be filled by her legislative assistant
as she heads to the state senate. (Spokesman-Review
)
Blasphemy!
So-called "scientists" question the infallible wisdom of the groundhog
. (Spokesman-Review
)
Don't forget Australia
The Bart Simpsonification of the American Presidency continues as Trump insults and badgers Australia's prime minister
. (Washington Post
)
Prayer and intercession
On the National Day of Prayer, President Donald Trump offers a prayer — for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice
ratings. (Fox News)
Let us politic
Trump proposes allowing preachers to preach politics from the pulpit without risking their tax-exempt
status. (New York Times
)
