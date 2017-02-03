Washington AG successfully halts Trump's immigration order — for now

A federal judge in Seattle today suspended the enforcement of President Donald Trump's controverisal ban on immigration.
U.S. District Judge James Robart's ruling halts enforcement nationwide and will stay in place until he hears Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit
challenging certain provisions of Trump's order.
In the lawsuit, Ferguson, a Democrat, asks the judge to declare provisions of Trump's immigration order unconstitutional. That order indefinitely bans all Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. and temporarily halts immigrants coming into the country from seven Muslim majority countries.
Ferguson argues that the order violates the Constitution's guarantee of due process, equal protection and religious freedom. If successful, Trump's order could be declared unconstitutional nationwide.
Trump's Justice Department attorneys argued that the President was within his power to protect national security. DOJ lawyers also argued that foreign nationals have no constitutional right to enter the U.S.
"The Constitution prevailed today," Ferguson said. "No one is above the law — not even the president."