THIS WEEK: Nat Geo Live!, Tim O'Brien, Dead Horses and more
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 1:00 PM
click to enlarge
Nat Geo Live! Ocean Soul stops by Spokane on Wednesday.
A world of entertaining opportunities await in our event listings and Staff Picks, so don't let the snow, cold or any rodent's predictions of lengthy winter get in your way.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Feb. 6
WORDS | Author Tim O'Brien pretty much reached legendary status with his book The Things They Carried, but he's written plenty of amazing work since. Monday night, he'll host a free reading as part of Gonzaga's Visiting Writers Series. Read our interview with O'Brien here.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
TRIVIA | Join the Humanists of the Palouse crew for a night of brain teasers dedicated to science and reason that’s also a preamble to the group’s annual Darwin on the Palouse event on Feb. 11. Tuesday, it's Darwin on the Palouse Trivia, a celebration of science and reason hosted by Mick Wilkes and including categories like “GMOs” and “Vaccinations.” In other words, leave your Simpsons quotes and knowledge of Journey lyrics at home, and maybe pick up a science book before you go.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
COMMUNITY | In the past 50 years, 90 percent of big ocean fish have disappeared, and dozens of other saltwater species are on the brink of extinction. As part of the fascinating third season of National Geographic Live! series, award-winning National Geographic underwater photographer Brian Skerry shares what he’s captured on film and seen with his own eyes, presenting both stunning and heart-wrenching images that offer a true portrait of our planet’s oceans in his show Ocean Soul.
WORDS | Whether you’ve been in Spokane your whole life, or just a couple of years, chances are you’ve heard a Bloomsday story or two. Spokane’s annual spring road race is one of the defining events of the community, for runners and casual observers alike, and the story behind how it came to be is highly entertaining, especially coming from race founder Don Kardong himself. You can do just that when Spark Central hosts Kardong as part of its Taproot Speaker Series.
LIVE BANDS | The Bartlett hosts Wisconsin-based Dead Horses along with locals N. Sherman for a free show of roots-music goodness. Here's a little sample of their sound:
Friday, Feb. 10
COMEDY | Head down to Ella's Theater for Reel Romance, a mix of satire, standup and sketch comedy for you and the sweetheart with a good sense of humor.
click to enlarge
The Ditch Kids
Saturday, Feb. 11
COMEDY | A slew of local comedy talent including the Ditch Kids, The Kinshasa Comedy Tour, Dorian Slay, The Poids, and Mechadrum team up for a "freaky collision" of jokes and tunes called You Just Proved These Signs Work at the Observatory.
COMMUNITY | KYRS radio is hosting an open house, so go meet your favorite radio hosts and volunteers and maybe get involved yourself.