Fried food and friends, immigration ban updates, and morning headlines

A National Geographic
underwater photographer gets people talking about species extinction; The Things They Carried author Tim O'Brien
hosts a free reading; and check out a free night of roots-music goodness with Dead Horses and N. Sherman.
FOOD:
This Wednesday's Fried Chicken and Local Beer night at The Yards Bruncheon
offers a twist on classic dinner pairings.
IN OTHER NEWS
Patching things up
There's newly repaired pavement on Interstate 90
in Coeur d'Alene, from about Northwest Boulevard east to a mile past the Sherman Avenue interchange, after a midwinter thaw opened up potholes, mostly in the heavily traveled right lanes. (Spokesman-Review
)
That on-again, off-again immigration ban
The ban is on hold until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
receives "for" arguments from the U.S. government (has until this evening to file) and "against" arguments from Washington state and Minnesota (already filed). Some predict this battle is going to the Supreme Court no matter what — here's an analysis of the impending legal showdown.
Trump doesn't seem to be taking the whole "checks and balances" thing well
, and spent the weekend
directing the country to blame "so-called judge" Robart (confirmed by former-President George W. Bush) and the entire court system
if something bad happens due to ongoing immigration, even though the same strict vetting procedures remain as before the ban. (CNN, The New York Times
)
Tech nerds unite
Over 95 behemoth companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter oppose Trump's immigration ban
, saying it "violates the immigration laws and the Constitution" in their court motion filed Sunday night. (CNN)
"I'm here to swallow gum and I'm here to take names!"
This weekend's SNL
episode went from pretty good to unforgettable with Melissa McCarthy's unannounced guest appearance as the shrill, angry, gum-chewing Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
It managed to be funny rather than sad, thanks to McCarthy's stellar performance and some handy props. (The Atlantic
)
Patriots win fifth title in first overtime Super Bowl
Turns out Super Bowl odds are still somewhat trustworthy, even if polls aren't — the Patriots headed into the Bowl as three-point favorites, and indeed rallied from their 25-point deficit to defeat the underdog Atlanta Falcons 34-28 yesterday.
(CNN)
