Jimmy Eat World, Beach Slang schedule Spokane spring show
By Dan Nailen
on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 10:39 AM
Jimmy Eat World headlines The Knitting Factory on April 25.
Emo survivors Jimmy Eat World put the finishing touches on their ninth studio album, Integrity Blues, in 2016 after a couple years off, and they're launching a tour that will bring the Arizona crew to Spokane this spring.
Jimmy Eat World will headline The Knitting Factory on Tuesday, April 25, with Beach Slang opening the show. Tickets are $26 in advance for the all-ages gig, and available starting Friday at 10 am at The Knit's website and Ticketweb.com. There will also be a special presale on Wednesday starting at 10 am.
The band's latest comes on the heels of a mini-hiatus that saw lead singer Jim Adkins go on a solo tour, including a stop at The Bartlett, while other members toured with side projects, opened distilleries and took up boxing.
When they got back together, Jimmy Eat World decided to focus on songs, Adkins says, that are "about trying to overcome the personal struggle instead of getting upset with what life could be that it isn't." The resulting tunes are still full of the kind of killer hooks that made older songs like "The Middle" and "Futures" have serious staying power.
Here's a sample of one of the new tunes, "Sure and Certain:"
Joining Jimmy Eat World is Philadelphia-based buzz band Beach Slang, and that has me super-pumped. The band specializes in raucous rock ala The Replacements or The Hold Steady, and released their excellent second album A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings a few months ago. Here's a sample: