Teen killed in Post Falls crash, DeVos faces Senate test, and morning headlines

FOOD
: Nodland Cellars is now a members-only winery, but you can join for free
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Train crash kills girl
A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a train hit their car
early this morning on their way to school in Post Falls, Idaho. (KHQ)
Raccoon troubles
Small business owners have plenty to worry about, and raccoons pooping and urinating in their building so much that you have to shut down shouldn't be one of them. Yet that's exactly what Amanda Hansen says happened to her business, Dance Street Ballroom, and she blames the city
for not doing anything about the problem. (Spokesman-Review
)
Get vaccinated
Spokane's mumps outbreak isn't going away. The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed 152 mumps cases in the county
, and more are likely to come. (Spokesman-Review
)
You said ban
A panel of 9th Circuit judges will hear oral arguments
from the Trump administration and Washington state attorney general's office, as the Trump administration has appealed a Seattle judge's ruling to halt Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries. (Seattle Times
)
Teaching her a lesson
Senate Democrats are doing all they can to stop Betsy DeVos from becoming the next education secretary
, as the Senate is scheduled to vote on her confirmation today. Two Republican senators are joining Democrats in attempting to block her, which would result in a tie that would be broken by Vice President Mike Pence. Update 9:30 am:
DeVos has been confirmed as education secretary: