Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

News

Profane cop assigned desk duty, Yemen bans U.S. ground missions, and other Wednesday news

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:59 AM


On Inlander.com
click to enlarge The GOP is not happy with Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • The GOP is not happy with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

For what will it profit a Jimmy if he eats the whole world, but loses his soul?
Jimmy Eat World is coming to eat the world of Spokane in April.

HERE

To be fair, the guy did threaten to shoot him and his kids
A cop is put on desk duty for a year for cursing at a suspect. (Spokesman-Review)

One of the few websites with a "Black Crime" tag
Shawn Vestal suggests that Breitbart News may not have entirely pure intentions in its less-than-accurate accounting of what happened with Muslims in Twin Falls. (Spokesman-Review)

But how does it compare to the InSlander?
Jim Kershner runs down the history of the "Socialist-Review" moniker. (Spokesman-Review)

THERE

The nerve of that woman
The GOP silences Elizabeth Warren for daring to question the character of Jeffery Beauregard Sessions by reading from Martin Luther King's widow. (Washington Post)

You'll Never Raid In this Town Again
After a botched raid, Yemen won't allow ground missions by U.S. forces. (New York Times)

Nordstrom Und Drang
Donald Trump takes it to the enemy — Nordstrom. (Fortune)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Daniel Walters

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Taproot Speaker Series: Don Kardong

Taproot Speaker Series: Don Kardong @ Spark Central

Wed., Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (126)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (18)

Sports (14)

For Fun! (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation