Profane cop assigned desk duty, Yemen bans U.S. ground missions, and other Wednesday news

The GOP is not happy with Sen. Elizabeth Warren
For what will it profit a Jimmy if he eats the whole world, but loses his soul?
Jimmy Eat World is coming to eat the world of Spokane
in April.
To be fair, the guy did threaten to shoot him and his kids
A cop is put on desk duty for a year
for cursing at a suspect. (Spokesman-Review
)
One of the few websites with a "Black Crime" tag
Shawn Vestal suggests that Breitbart News may not have entirely pure intentions
in its less-than-accurate accounting of what happened with Muslims in Twin Falls. (Spokesman-Review
)
But how does it compare to the InSlander?
Jim Kershner runs down the history
of the "Socialist-Review" moniker. (Spokesman-Review
)
The nerve of that woman
The GOP silences Elizabeth Warren for daring to question the character
of Jeffery Beauregard Sessions by reading from Martin Luther King's widow. (Washington Post
)
You'll Never Raid In this Town Again
After a botched raid, Yemen won't allow ground missions by U.S. forces
. (New York Times
)
Nordstrom Und Drang
Donald Trump takes it to the enemy — Nordstrom
. (Fortune
)