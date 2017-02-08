Watershed 2017 to feature Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton among its headliners

click to enlarge
Traditional country hero Chris Stapleton is among this year's headliners for Watershed.
The Watershed Music and Camping Festival
announced a batch of its artists for the upcoming sixth edition of the country-flavored hoedown taking place at The Gorge amphitheater July 28-30 this year.
Among the headliners announced Wednesday are Luke Bryan (who recently did the National Anthem before the Super Bowl
), critical darling Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker. Also among the first wave of artists announced are Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Josh Abbott Band, Randy Houser and Chase Rice. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Last year Watershed expanded to two weekends for its fifth anniversary, but the festival returns to one weekend in 2017 — the recipe for success that made it one of the hottest tickets in the Northwest since kicking off in 2012.
Besides the entertainment on stage, Watershed is known for its fans fully embracing three days of country chaos, including giant slip-and-slides in the parking lot, beer pong competitions and massive, themed campsites.
Tickets for Watershed 2017
go on sale one week from today, Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 am. Three-day passes are $199, and do not include camping. A basic camping pass
, good for one vehicle full of as many folks can fit, will run you $150. There are a variety of VIP options available as well.