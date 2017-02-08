Where to treat yo' self (or your sweetheart) this Valentine's Day

Whether you could give a hoot about the overly-commercialized holiday of love, or you're the type who goes all out (roses, chocolates, flowers, lingerie, cheesy cards, a romantic dinner), local options to celebrate in the name of St. Valentine abound this weekend and into next week for the holiday's official observance on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Here's a snapshot of what's caught our eye — don't wait to make reservations.
Clover
Enjoy Clover's Jasmine Fizz cocktail as part of its Valentine's tasting menu, offered Feb. 10-14.
| 913 E. Sharp
The Logan neighborhood restaurant inside a converted Craftsman home is offering a special five-course
tasting menu at $75/person from Feb. 10 to 14. The menu includes a duck confit crepe, winter squash and ginger soup, and dessert with champagne. A Valentine brunch with mimosas and white cherry chocolate scones is also offered on Feb. 11 and 12.
D. Lish's Hamburgers
| 1625 N. Division
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't scoff if my date took me here — and he actually did a few years back — because Valentine's Day shouldn't be ranked on how "fancy" or "expensive" your plans are. On Feb. 14, from 5-8 pm
, D. Lish's goes formal (while staying fast) with table service for two. For $18.39 you'll get two double cheeseburgers, two orders of fries, two drinks, onion rings and dessert.
Dutch Bros Coffee
| All area locations
Your morning coffee comes with an extra dose of warmth on February 14 for "Dutch Luv Day
," when local stands of the popular drive-thru chain donate $1 from every drink purchased to benefit Second Harvest
.
LeftBank Wine Bar
| 108 N. Washington
The single folks aren't being left out, as the downtown wine bar is hosting a festive speed-dating night with wine and food specials on Feb. 14, from 6-8 pm. The bar's Facebook event page
says it guarantees to have 10 participants of each gender to keep things balanced, but if you're interested in participating don't wait to sign up.
Nectar Catering & Events
| 120 N. Stevens
Keep spreading the love and celebrate V-Day a few days later at the Spokane Humane Society's fifth annual "Puppy Love with Wine
" on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5:30-8 pm. Tickets (only 100 are available for $15/advance; $20/door) include a flight of five Washington wines. There'll be silent auction items, too, and of course proceeds benefit the nonprofit's care of homeless pets. (Nectar is also hosting a separate "Champagne, Cheese and Chocolate Tasting Event
" on Feb. 12.)
ValenWine Weekend
| Downtown Spokane
The many wineries and tasting rooms that make up downtown Spokane's Cork District
once again unite for the weekend-long ValenWine
celebration. Bundle up and take a walking tour of more than a dozen participating wineries for samples, specials and more, from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday; Feb. 11 and 12.
I've really only scratched the surface when it comes to options to take your friends, lovers or family out for a mid-February treat, whether in recognition of Valentine's Day or just 'cause. Other events I came across include a special wine dinner at the Davenport Hotel
, a chocolate and wine tasting
at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, a three-course, fixed-price dinner for $30 at Remington's
at the Ramada Inn, and the Downtown Coeur d'Alene Association's annual "Chocolate Affair.
" For those further north or not averse to making a wintery drive, Sandpoint's Western Pleasure Guest Ranch is hosting a Valentine's-themed sleigh ride
, dinner and concert on Feb. 14; reservations are required.