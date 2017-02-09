New issue's must-try soup recipes; plus, how deductibles affect your health

click to enlarge
New Issue!
The new issue of InHealth features four great soup recipes from local chefs, perfect for a snow (or ice) day. Try this Italian Wedding Soup from Clover.
With unruly weather and kids home from school for the day, why not settle things down with a pot of nourishing, delicious soup? We’ve got you covered with four great recipes from local chefs
in our brand new issue, online and on stands now!
What’s your health worth?
Would you go to the ER if you thought you were having heart problems? If you have a high-deductible insurance plan, new research
shows you might forgo a visit to avoid paying thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Researchers monitored health care decisions after a Fortune 100 company moved 75,000 “well-paid, tech-savvy” employees into high-deductible plans. They found that the employees cut back on all types of healthcare spending, including preventive care, medication and imaging. Even after the company put $3,750 into a health savings account for each employee and provided web-based assistance to compare prices, a researcher says, “We found no evidence that consumers were learning to price-shop after two years of high-deductible coverage.”
InHealth
covered the story of a local woman’s struggle with a high deductible insurance plan
last year.