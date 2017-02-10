Mammoths at the MAC, Trump's travel ban rejected (again) and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• NEWS
: Civil forfeiture laws allow police to take cash and property linked to a possible crime without a criminal conviction, and in some cases, without any charges being brought. Efforts at the state and local levels
are trying to change that.
• NEWS
: Students arrested in Spokane Public Schools
takes a nose dive.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak
-
Museum staff assemble a life-size mammoth
• MUSUEM:
A massive touring exhibit at the MAC
highlights our region's connections to the iconic beasts of the most recent Ice Age.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Temporary travel ban temporarily banned
A panel of federal judges yesterday unanimously upheld
the freeze on President Donald Trump's executive order on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who's leading the charge against Trump's travel ban, has some words
for the president. Trump's administration will likely appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. (New York Times
, Seattle Times
)
• Pricey healthcare rival
Rep. Tom Price, a longtime opponent of the Affordable Care Act, was confirmed
as health and human services secretary. (Washington Post
)
• An education in education
Fearful of the narrowly confirmed education secretary 's ignorance on public education, a local education leader has invited Betsy DeVos
to visit Spokane. (Spokesman Review
)
• Prison time for drunk driver
A drunk driver
who caused the accident that killed one 16-year-old and seriously injured another pleaded guilty in court yesterday. Ramiro Sanchez was sentenced to about 10 1/2 years in prison. (KXLY)