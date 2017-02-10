Bloglander

Friday, February 10, 2017

Mammoths at the MAC, Trump's travel ban rejected (again) and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 9:32 AM


NEWS: Civil forfeiture laws allow police to take cash and property linked to a possible crime without a criminal conviction, and in some cases, without any charges being brought. Efforts at the state and local levels are trying to change that.

NEWS: Students arrested in Spokane Public Schools takes a nose dive.
MUSUEM: A massive touring exhibit at the MAC highlights our region's connections to the iconic beasts of the most recent Ice Age.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Temporary travel ban temporarily banned
A panel of federal judges yesterday unanimously upheld the freeze on President Donald Trump's executive order on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who's leading the charge against Trump's travel ban, has some words for the president. Trump's administration will likely appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. (New York Times, Seattle Times)

Pricey healthcare rival
Rep. Tom Price, a longtime opponent of the Affordable Care Act, was confirmed as health and human services secretary. (Washington Post)

An education in education
Fearful of the narrowly confirmed education secretary 's ignorance on public education, a local education leader has invited Betsy DeVos to visit Spokane. (Spokesman Review)

Prison time for drunk driver
A drunk driver who caused the accident that killed one 16-year-old and seriously injured another pleaded guilty in court yesterday. Ramiro Sanchez was sentenced to about 10 1/2 years in prison. (KXLY)
