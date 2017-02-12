THIS WEEK: Sallie Ford, A Little Night Music, BalletBoyz, Hendrix and more
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Sallie Ford headlines a show at The Bartlett on Wednesday.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Feb. 13
WORDS | Jazz music can be daunting for those of us not well-versed in the form. Jazz historian Ted Gioia is here to help, offering a crash course in Moscow on Monday that's a nice prelude to the upcoming Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
MUSEUMS | Tuesdays mean half-price admission to the MAC, so go check out the new exhibit about Ice Age Mammoths and Mastodons. Read all about it here in our preview story.
DANCE | Celebrate a little Valentine's Day action a bit differently with BalletBoyz: Life at the Fox. The group is an all-male dance ensemble founded by former dancers of the UK’s renowned Royal Ballet, and they offer an elegant, funny and sometimes strange take on life and death in this show. Wednesday, Feb. 15
FILM/COMMUNITY | Head to EWU for a screening and discussion of Unslut, a film looking at gender-based "slut shaming." It also screens Thursday at the North Spokane Library.
LIVE BANDS | One of the Northwest's finest songwriters, Sallie Ford, comes to headline The Bartlett. Read our interview with Ford, then check out the show, opened by Jenn Champion. Here's a little sample of Ford's latest, Soul Sick:
Thursday, Feb. 16
THEATER | The Spokane Civic continues its latest production, A Little Night Music, the Tony Award-winning romantic waltz set in 20th century Sweden. The musical follows several conflicted couples, anchored by actress Desiree and the men who love her — plus their wives and the people they love, hate or plot to seduce.
CONCERTS | The Experience Hendrix Tour brings a slew of top-notch guitar players, including Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Keb' Mo', Jonny Lang and more to tackle the catalog of one of rock's true pioneers. Watch for an interview with Jimi's Band of Gypsys bass player Billy Cox in the new issue of the Inlander. The show is at Northern Quest.