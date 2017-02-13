Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

For Fun!

Daniel Tosh bringing his "Tosh.Show on Campus" tour to Spokane

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge Daniel Tosh performs in Spokane May 4.
  • Daniel Tosh performs in Spokane May 4.

Love him or loathe him — those seem to be the two default possibilities when it comes to the occasionally dark, often juvenile comedy of Daniel Tosh.

A lot of people fall in the "love" camp, obviously, given the long-running success of his Comedy Central clip show Tosh.o, and the fact that his standup tour is playing in the Spokane Arena when it comes through Spokane.

Tosh's show is Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 pm in the arena's Star Theater configuration. Tickets are $25 for students, and $45, $55 and $75 for the general public. They go on sale Friday at 10 am.

He'll be joined by writers and comedians who work on his show for this tour. Given the slate of schools Tosh is visiting on the tour, maybe this is further indication of Gonzaga basketball putting the school in the big-time.

Here's a little taste of Tosh's standup:

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of For Fun!

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (124)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (19)

For Fun! (16)

Sports (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation