Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, February 13, 2017

Arts & Culture

Zuill Bailey Brings Home the Hardware

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:14 PM


The week before the Grammy Awards, Zuill Bailey says he felt like he had been “strapped to the front of a freight train” — from the build-up since the nominations were announced, to the red-eye flight from Alaska to Los Angeles, to the well-wishers popping up on his phone. So how does he feel now that he has one of those little golden gramophone statues for his mantle?
click to enlarge Zuill Bailey, winning a Grammy last night. Next week: his 2017 Bach Festival kicks off in Spokane.
  • Zuill Bailey, winning a Grammy last night. Next week: his 2017 Bach Festival kicks off in Spokane.


“Such exhilarating chaos… nonstop for 12 hours,” Bailey texted after winning Best Classical Instrumental Solo on Sunday night. “The Grammys were electrifying.”

Bailey has been music director of the Northwest Bach Festival in Spokane since 2014; his 2017 festival kicks off next Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“Tales of Hemingway” was a Grammy darling, winning three — for Bailey’s solo cello playing, but also for Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Classical Compendium. The piece reflects composer Michael Daugherty’s “obsession,” as Bailey puts it, with Ernest Hemingway and depicts several of his novels and stories. Daugherty recruited Bailey to be his cellist for the piece and wrote it with his skills in mind. Bailey will perform “Tales of Hemingway” as part of the festival, on March 2 at Barrister Winery.

As critic Nick Barnard described it in his review on MusicWeb International, Bailey exhibits “total technical security,” in the performance, “but also a willingness to push the expressive envelope with playing of a very wide dynamic range and great tonal variety.”

“Psychologically, I am bound to this piece,” Bailey says. “Most things we play, we’re reinterpreting the past. This is new music. This was written for me. This is the present and the future, and that excites people.”

The story of the recording is a bit harrowing, as Daugherty wanted the Nashville Symphony to record the premiere performance in April of 2015.

“I only had three or four weeks to get it ready,” Bailey recalls. “In fact, I learned the piece in the Davenport Hotel, during the Bach Festival. Then, at the premiere, things were being changed right up until I walked on stage.”

Another fun fact: They had to redo the final bars of the piece.

“At the end of the performance, the audience went berserk,” Bailey says. “Michael walked out on stage, and one of us said something like, ‘Well, we’ve really got something here!’ Then they evacuated the hall so we could re-record the final 15 seconds.

“Knowing that every note I played would be forever, you have to deal with that fear,” Bailey says. “But really, I had been practicing for that moment for 40 years.”
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Arts & Culture

More by Ted S. McGregor Jr.

  • The Watch List

  • The Watch List

    You'll learn a lot by watching some key people who could make or break Trump's presidency
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • BOOKS

  • BOOKS

    From Twin Peaks to the darkest reaches of our galaxy, there's a new book for everyone on your list
    • by Sheri Boggs and Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • Fake-News Nightmare

  • Fake-News Nightmare

    The social media dream of the 2000s is fading, but we can reset the system by sticking up for the truth
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (124)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (19)

For Fun! (16)

Sports (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation