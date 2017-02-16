Thursday, February 16, 2017
PHOTOS: 11 Iraqi refugees reuniting with family in Spokane after Trump's immigration order put on hold
Posted
By Daniel Walters
on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:26 PM
Three families. Eleven lives. Iraqi men, women and children — all of them refugees — came through the Spokane International Airport on Saturday.
Assad Al-Sawaedi, one of the refugees, notes that that same day back in Baghdad, cops clashed with demonstrators. At least seven died and hundreds were wounded. Coming to America may have saved his life.
This, ultimately, is what an executive order and a court case can mean to real people.
This week, we have the full story about the three families who arrived in Spokane after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit caused President Donald Trump's executive order to be lifted. Read it now
.
Then come back here and browse through our photos from families reuniting at the airport.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters Photo
-
Hamid Nahi and his brother Assad Al-Sawaedi laugh about the ways they used to tease each other growing up in Iraq.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Reunited after many years, Hamid Nahi and his brother Assad Al-Sawaedi take a selfie to celebrate.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Newly reunited brothers Hamid Nahi and Assad Al-Sawaedi hold hands — an Arab gesture of intense friendship or platonic love — as they walk to the baggage claim.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Sabeeha Al-Sawaedi welcomes her granddaughter to Spokane.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Assad Al-Sawaedi smiles with his daughter Ruqaya.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Ruqaya, a 2-year-old Iraqi refugee, is plumb tuckered out from all that flying
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Hamid Nahi holds his 5-year-old neice Rahaf Al-Sawaedi, moments after she arrives in Spokane
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Sabeeha Al-Sawaedi carries balloons as her son, Assad, carries his nephew, Cannon.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Assad Al-Sawaedi holds up his infant nephew Cannon.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Christina Lamb, left, hugs her future sister-in-law Raghad Al-Sawaedi.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Assad Al-Sawaedi holds his 7-month-old nephew while looking at a sign, held by his future sister-in-law Christine Lamb, celebrating the delicious American food that awaits them.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Iraqi refugee Rahaf Al-Sawaedi, holding two giant stuffed animals, meets her little cousin for the first time.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Iraqi refugee Rahaf Al-Sawaedi scopes out the Spokane airport while holding a brightly colored stuffed bear.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Sabeeha Al-Sawaedi with her son Assad.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Iraqi refugee Rahaf Al-Sawaedi, holding two giant stuffed animals, meets her little cousin for the first time.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Hamid Nahi embraces his niece, Rahaf Al-Sawaedi, in the Spokane International Airport.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Iraqi refugee Rahaf Al-Sawaedi hugs her uncle, Hamid Nahir.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Brothers Hamid Nahi and Assad Al-Sawaedi embrace with their children in their arms.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Moments after arriving in Spokane, Raghad Al-Sawaedi holds her nephew, Cannon Nahi, for the first time.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Ryan Fisher, one of Hamid's best friends, recalls their shared history of working at Camp Victory in Iraq.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Hamas Fahan, right, hugs her mother-in-law Montaha Jawad, a refugee from Iraq.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Montaha Alsammarraie, right, a refugee from Iraq, hugs her 11-year-old grandson Ali Samir.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Iraqi refugees Talib Baghdadi and Montaha Alsammarraie greet family members after arriving in America.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Talib Baghdadi, right, a refugee from Iraq who arrived on a flight, hands 3-year-old Haya Baghdadi to his daughter-in-law Hamsa Fahan.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Talib Baghdadi, a refugee from Iraq, greets his granddaughter Lina.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Talib Baghdadi, left, a refugee from Iraq who arrived on a flight, kisses his 10-year-old grandson Ibrahim Samir on the cheek.
click to enlarge
-
Young Kwak photo
-
12-year-old Omar Kahiri a refugee from Iraq who arrived on a flight Saturday hugs his cousin Asma Abdul Almhos.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
World Relief's Nancy Goodwin readies a "Welcome to America" sign to greet two refugee families arriving at the Spokane International Airport.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Asma Abdul Almhos hugs Omar Khairi, a 12-year-old refugee from Iraq.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
A refugee family, reunited, poses with World Relief's Nancy Goodwin and a "Welcome to America" sign.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Asma Abdul Almhos records the arrival of her family, flying in from Turkey. She got in before Trump's executive order, but her cousin — scheduled for a later flight — couldn't fly out until the order was temporarily lifted.
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Hamid Nahi
-
Rahaf Al-Sawaedi wanted to play with her 2-year-old cousin Rya in the snow, but when Trump's order came down, she was worried that it would melt before she would arrive in America. On Sunday, they finally got a chance to play in the snow.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Ayan Hayyoo, Iraqi refugee, age 2.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Assad Al-Sawaedi, sitting in his brother's house on Monday, says he loved his Old Navy shirt with the big American flag on it. But, for obvious reasons, he didn't feel all that safe wearing it in public in Iraq.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
Iraqi refugee Hamid Nahi and his 2-year-old daughter painted this American Flag on a distressed American flag for Veteran's Day.
Tags: Refugees, Iraq, News, Image