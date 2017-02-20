Trump on Sweden and immigration; plus, other news to start your week

click image
ADA RAJKOVIC
Meatbodies is playing this Wednesday; their new album, Alice, has echoes of late-era Beatles crossed with Black Sabbath.
WHAT'S UP
: In this last full week of February, make sure to check out: Meatbodies
, who will unleash some intricate punk tunes at The Observatory; the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival
, which turns 50; and Taste Spokane
, where you can sample some of Spokane's best restaurants, wineries and breweries, and much more.
MUSIC
: Spokane's '90s-era rock scene comes back to life
through a Garageland photo exhibit running through the end of February.
CULTURE: Leyna Krow's first book is filled with surreal stories
about space, squids, snakes, sinking ships and much more.
IN OTHER NEWS
17-year-old accused of killing twin brother
Grant County deputies say a 17-year-old boy is dead after his twin brother stabbed him during a disagreement
; the victim's twin brother is in custody,
and will appear in court on Tuesday for the first time. (KXLY)
Swedon't know what you're talking about
President Trump implied on Saturday that Sweden had had some kind of terror attack or recent troubles due to their immigration and refugee policies
, leaving Swedes confused as to what he was referring to. Trump cleared things up as usual, by handing off the blame to Fox News. (The New York Times
)
Very real news
Two Trump memos being drafted would immediately allow the deportation of "vastly more" undocumented immigrants
; despite Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser, the Trump administration seems to be continuing its "back-channel" plans for Russia and Ukraine
. (The New York Times
)
Senators rushin' to preserve Russia-related materials
The move comes as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election; more than a dozen agencies and individuals were asked to preserve those communications. (CNN)