Hey '90s rock lovers: Everclear, Vertical Horizon & Fastball headed to Northern Quest
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 11:46 AM
click to enlarge
Everclear headlines in Airway Heights May 13.
In the late '90s, few bands had the kind of hot streak enjoyed by Portland-based Everclear, the pop-rock crew led by Art Alexakis that had just enough edge to appeal to the so-called Alternative Nation, and enough hooks to land songs like "Santa Monica," "Everything to Everyone" and "Father of Mine" in heavy rotation on the radio and MTV.
Alexakis is still going, with a new Everclear lineup and a relatively new album, Black is the New Black, and they'll be headlining a show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on May 13. They'll be joined by fellow '90s success stories Vertical Horizon and Fastball on the bill. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 6 am through a special presale (use the code NQSOCIAL when you go to buy), through the Northern Quest Resort & Casino website. Otherwise, they go on sale Saturday at 8:30 am; tickets are $45/$55/$65 for the show.
Everclear delivered three straight platinum-selling albums in their heyday, including Sparkle and Fade (1995), So Much for the Afterglow (1997) and the ridiculously titled Songs from an American Movie Vol. 1: Learning How to Smile (2000).
Vertical Horizon is best know for their 1999 hit "Everything You Want," while Fastball is a real bonus in this show as far as I'm concerned. The Texas band had a couple of hits in "The Way" and "Fire Escape" and continues to make really catchy, straightforward rock a couple decades later.