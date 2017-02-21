The lawsuit from former Police Chief Frank Straub? It's still happening.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Mary Schultz

With the appeal of police Chief Frank Straub before the Ninth Circuit, Straub's attorney, Mary Schultz, says the case has a pretty good shot of going to trial.

The fallout over the forced resignation of former police Chief Frank Straub — way back in September of 2015 — has already cost the city of Spokane more than they ever paid Straub as police chief.Even though the public has moved on from the controversy, the legal case is still looming.And as the City of Spokane refuses to give even the city council an explanation for why it booted Mark Serbousek from his role as street director, the ongoing legal case may provide some insight into why the city has been so tight-lipped.Sure, in June, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed Straub's due process lawsuit in summary judgment — a major blow to Straub's case. But Straub quickly appealed to the Ninth Circuit. And the Ninth Circuit took the case.For months, Straub's attorney Mary Schultz, and attorneys for the city, Mayor David Condon, City Administrator Theresa Sanders and former City Attorney Nancy Isserlis have been filing briefs in the appeal.Schultz says she's pretty confident that it will be remanded back to the district trial court."This has a very important message to it, that is really going to need the Ninth Circuit to rule on it," Schultz says. "It’s the Fourteenth Amendment right to due process."The lynchpin of Schultz's arguments come down to Condon's decision to distribute two letters from members of police leadership, accusing Straub of "unreasonable emotional outbursts, personal attacks, threats regarding ... employment and position, scare tactics, retaliation, degradation of character, demeaning and condescending treatment" and "profane and highly inappropriate language."Schultz argues that constitutional due process rights require Straub to have been notified of the specifics behind these charges and to have been given a chance to respond before being fired.

"The city can terminate these folks at will," Schultz says. "What they can’t do is they can’t stigmatize that person, they can’t send out a bunch of untested, uninvestigated [accusations]."



But the attorney representing the city, Michael McMahon, counters that the key premise of this argument — that Straub was fired — is incorrect on its face. After all, Straub remained employed with the city attorney's office for three more months. (Schultz argues that his new job — which did not have a title — was mostly bogus. Straub was told to stay off city property, Schultz says, and wasn't even given any work until the media started demanding to know why they were paying him.)



"He was not terminated, nor were his rights significantly altered under Washington state law," McMahon writes in a court brief. "To the contrary, Mr. Straub remained employed by the City throughout the term of his at-will employment contract after he voluntarily resigned from the position of Police Chief... Continuous employment in a different position is not the significant alteration of employment status necessary to invoke a name-clearing hearing."



Indeed, the U.S. District Court, pointing to a resignation letter signed by Straub himself, rejected the idea that Straub had been fired.



Ah, but that was an incorrect reading of the facts, Schultz counters. It's all about timing. Schultz says Straub was told he would no longer be the city's police chief on the morning of Sept. 21, 2015. He was replaced the next day at the press conference on Sept. 22. He only signed his "resignation" letter — dated Sept. 23 — on Oct. 6, 2015.

