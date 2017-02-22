Spokane Mayor to help celebrate new daytime emergency shelter for families

Spokane Mayor David Condon and organizers from Family Promise of Spokane
will celebrate the recent opening of the city's first daytime emergency shelter for families on Thursday morning.
click to enlarge
The ribbon cutting is set for 11 am tomorrow at 631 S. Richard Allen Ct., outside the Emmanuel Family Life Center.
The shelter, called Open Doors, opened in early December,
and is open to anyone who is homeless with children. It's open every day from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm.
It was made possible with help from a city grant,
and is operated in partnership with the Salvation Army, which runs a night shelter.
Light snacks and a tour of Open Doors will be offered during the event.