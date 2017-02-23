Bloglander

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Kalispel Tribe announces family-friendly expansion for Northern Quest

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge An artist's rendering of the future look of the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.
  • An artist's rendering of the future look of the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The Kalispel Tribe announced Wednesday its plans for a $20 million expansion of its resort and casino in Airway Heights, most it focused on additional options for people less interested in gambling and more interested in a family getaway.

A supersized arcade focused on non-violent games, a children's entertainment center and daycare, additional dining and shopping options and a new high-end RV park are all part of the expansion that will include 40,000 additional square feet connected to the current south side of the Northern Quest Resort & Casino building.

"We're excited to bring additional family-friendly entertainment options to the West Plains," said Phil Haugen, Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority COO via press release. "For many years, our vision has included the desire to develop the property south of Northern Quest and create an even larger entertainment destination with a true sense of place and community."

The resort plans to break ground on the expansion this spring, with a grand opening of the new features envisioned for spring of 2018. The addition will continue the ongoing evolution of the West Plains as an entertainment destination, which also includes the expected 2017 opening of the Spokane Tribe's Hard Rock Hotel and casino in Airway Heights.
