Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, February 23, 2017

News

"New" planets discovered, city still mum on street director ouster and other news

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:25 AM


ON INLANDER.COM
Former Spokane Street Director Mark Serbousek
  • Former Spokane Street Director Mark Serbousek
NEWS: Spokane city officials are still mum on reasons why longtime Street Director Mark Serbousek was booted from his position.

MUSIC: Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen will bring their acoustic blues to the Chateau Rive this Saturday. They're playing two sets 7:30 (sold out) and 10 pm.

GONZAGA: Women weren't allowed to attend Gonzaga University until 1948. A new on-campus exhibit shows how they shaped the campus then and for future students.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gender Discrimination Suit Settled
The Department of Justice settled a gender discrimination lawsuit with a former Spokane prosecutor. Katherine "Jill" Bolton claimed she was paid less than a male colleague and her authority was undermined by men in the office. Bolton's attorney, Mary Schultz, said the $225,000 settlement was the largest paid by the DOJ for a gender discrimination suit. (Spokesman Review)

Bathroom Discrimination Bolstered
• President Donald Trump reversed Obama's order allowing students to use the bathroom in line with their gender identity. Trump's order reportedly divided members of his cabinet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposing the expansion of transgender rights and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially opposing Trump's decision. (New York Times)

Racial Discrimination Struck Down
• The U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that a man sentenced to death in Texas can seek a new sentence after his own defense team called a witness who testified that the man was more likely to commit new crimes because he is black. (The Atlantic)

New Planets?
• Astronomers say they've discovered at least seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star 40 light years away. The planets might have water on their surfaces, and could therefore support life. (CNN)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
A Little Night Music

A Little Night Music @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through March 5

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Mitch Ryals

  • 'Right Side of History'

  • 'Right Side of History'

    The Washington Supreme Court rules against Arlene's Flowers; plus, two dogs call it a day
    • by Mitch Ryals and Samantha Wohlfeil
    • Feb 23, 2017
  • Crime and (Types of) Punishment

  • Crime and (Types of) Punishment

    A homeless drug user will sit in jail for 270 days. His cases show how the two low-level courts in Spokane address homelessness and addiction very differently
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Feb 23, 2017
  • Working Blue

  • Working Blue

    Spokane police officer under fire for profanity; plus, Tomi Lahren — and her opinions — are coming to town
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (127)

Music (27)

Arts & Culture (17)

Sports (14)

For Fun! (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation