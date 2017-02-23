"New" planets discovered, city still mum on street director ouster and other news

ON INLANDER.COM
Former Spokane Street Director Mark Serbousek
• NEWS
: Spokane city officials are still mum
on reasons why longtime Street Director Mark Serbousek was booted from his position.
• MUSIC
: Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen will bring their acoustic blues
to the Chateau Rive this Saturday. They're playing two sets 7:30 (sold out) and 10 pm.
• GONZAGA:
Women weren't allowed to attend Gonzaga University
until 1948. A new on-campus exhibit shows how they shaped the campus then and for future students.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gender Discrimination Suit Settled
•
The Department of Justice settled a gender discrimination lawsuit with a former Spokane prosecutor. Katherine "Jill" Bolton claimed she was paid less than a male colleague and her authority was undermined by men in the office. Bolton's attorney, Mary Schultz, said the $225,000 settlement was the largest paid by the DOJ for a gender discrimination suit. (Spokesman Review
)
Bathroom Discrimination Bolstered
• President Donald Trump reversed Obama's order allowing students to use the bathroom in line with their gender identity. Trump's order reportedly divided members of his cabinet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposing the expansion of transgender rights and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially opposing Trump's decision. (New York Times
)
Racial Discrimination Struck Down
• The U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that a man sentenced to death in Texas can seek a new sentence after his own defense team called a witness who testified that the man was more likely to commit new crimes because he is black. (The Atlantic
)
New Planets?
• Astronomers say they've discovered at least seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star 40 light years away. The planets might
have water on their surfaces, and could therefore support life. (CNN
)