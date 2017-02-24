Did the Spokesman-Review just jinx the undefeated Zags?

click to enlarge
Want to see into the future? Subscribers to the Spokesman-Review
are able to do just that today — reading about Gonzaga's perfect regular season record (30-0!) a day before
the Zags play their final game on Saturday against BYU. (Thursday night, the Gonzaga crushed San Diego
to take their record to 29-0 on the season.)
You can find the digital version
of the four-page section, with tomorrow's date, on the SR's website this morning — with the paper declaring, "After completing a perfect regular season, Gonzaga sets its sights on making an unprecedented postseason run."
Obviously, it's a safe bet that the No.1 team in America will beat BYU on their home court — catch the action on ESPN at 7:15 Saturday — but then again ... talk to old President Dewey about hubris in newspapers.
