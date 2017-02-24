Inlander Restaurant Week: Reports from opening night

click to enlarge Young Kwak

Chef Tanya Broesder’s seared tenderloin dish at Masselow’s.

With the opening night of Inlander Restaurant Week just hours away, we checked in with Masselow’s Chef Tanya Broesder to see how the calm before the storm was going. “We’re ready,” she said Thursday afternoon, adding that a lot of the final preparations have to do with prepping the waitstaff for what’s to come.

