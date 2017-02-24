Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

Music

John Mayer schedules summer performance at the Gorge

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge John Mayer is set to perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 21.
  • John Mayer is set to perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 21.

It's cool to hate on John Mayer.

He's churned out a lot of safe blues rock over the years. He's said some dumb stuff in interviews. He probably takes himself a bit too seriously. But it's impossible to deny that the guy's a solid guitarist, and he's generated a huge fan base since releasing his first album in 2001.

Mayer has made a habit of playing the Gorge Amphitheatre every few years, and his upcoming summer tour has him returning to George, Washington, on July 21. Earlier today, Mayer released an EP titled The Search for Everything: Wave Two, a sequel of sorts to a four-song collection he dropped last month.

July's concert marks the first time Mayer has played a solo gig at the Gorge since 2013. He was there last summer with Dead and Company, a jam band he formed with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead.

Tickets go on sale next Saturday, March 4, at 10 am on livenation.com and through Ticketmaster outlets.


  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • John Mayer @ Gorge Amphitheater

    • Fri., July 21, 7 p.m. $28-$117

Speaking of...

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
50th Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

50th Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival @ University of Idaho

Through Feb. 25

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (127)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (17)

Sports (15)

For Fun! (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation