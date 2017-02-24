Bloglander

Friday, February 24, 2017

News

Restaurant week kicks off, Spokane physicians at a loss, and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 9:48 AM


click image Fudge from Saranac Public House, one of the 101 eateries participating in Inlander Restaurant Week.
  Fudge from Saranac Public House, one of the 101 eateries participating in Inlander Restaurant Week.

FOOD: Inlander Restaurant Week (Feb. 23-Mar. 4) is in full swing — check out some of our menu picks, learn more about the charity and people this week benefits, some food trends  you can try out, and more in our IRW Guide out now.

MUSIC: Julia Keefe's path to this year's Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival headlining stage started as a Spokane middle-schooler.

FOOD: New all-ages venue Lucky Puppy joins its big brother Scotty's Doghouse as a Logan neighborhood hangout.

IN OTHER NEWS

Docs can't tell us what's up
The two Spokane physicians who filed a $191 million bankruptcy struggled to explain their own personal finances at their hearing yesterday, much less the business decisions behind their failed medical companies. (Spokesman-Review)
click image Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student with a lawsuit before the Supreme Court next month, was embraced by Vanessa Ford, whose daughter is transgender, at a rally outside the White House on Wednesday. - AL DRAGO/THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • AL DRAGO/The New York Times
  Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student with a lawsuit before the Supreme Court next month, was embraced by Vanessa Ford, whose daughter is transgender, at a rally outside the White House on Wednesday.

The face behind the case
Meet 17-year-old Gavin Grimm, the transgender student and lead plaintiff in the "bathroom debate" court case that's headed to the Supreme Court. (New York Times)

Conservative conference
Trump just finished speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC, the event Milo Yiannopoulos was disinvited from recently for his comments about sex between "younger boys and older men").

Trump, who skipped CPAC in 2016 and was booed when he went in 2015, said in nationalist, campaign-era overtones that he's "not representing the globe. I'm representing your country." (CNN)
