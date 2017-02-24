Restaurant week kicks off, Spokane physicians at a loss, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
FOOD
Fudge from Saranac Public House, one of the 101 eateries participating in Inlander Restaurant Week.
: Inlander Restaurant Week (Feb. 23-Mar. 4) is in full swing — check out some of our menu picks
, learn more about the charity and people this week benefits
, some food trends you can try out
, and more in our IRW Guide out now.
MUSIC
: Julia Keefe's path to this year's Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival headlining stage
started as a Spokane middle-schooler.
FOOD
: New all-ages venue Lucky Puppy
joins its big brother Scotty's Doghouse as a Logan neighborhood hangout.
IN OTHER NEWS
Docs can't tell us what's up
The two Spokane physicians who filed a $191 million bankruptcy struggled to explain their own personal finances
at their hearing yesterday, much less the business decisions behind their failed medical companies. (Spokesman-Review
click image
The face behind the case
AL DRAGO/The New York Times
Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student with a lawsuit before the Supreme Court next month, was embraced by Vanessa Ford, whose daughter is transgender, at a rally outside the White House on Wednesday.
Meet 17-year-old Gavin Grimm, the transgender student and lead plaintiff in the "bathroom debate" court case
that's headed to the Supreme Court. (New York Times
Conservative conference
Trump just finished speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference
(CPAC, the event Milo Yiannopoulos was disinvited from recently for his comments about sex between "younger boys and older men").
Trump, who skipped CPAC in 2016 and was booed when he went in 2015, said in nationalist, campaign-era overtones that he's "not representing the globe. I'm representing your country." (CNN)