Streets director's new job, threats on Jewish daycares, and morning headlines

NEWS:
-
Young Kwak photo
-
Craig Meidl
Spokane Police took internal affairs investigations off of its website
and replaced them with shorter summaries of cases, something one councilman calls a "big step backward" with transparency.
NEWS:
The Rachel Dolezal revelations weren't made by a private investigator, they were made by two Coeur d'Alene Press
reporters doing their job
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Back to his roots
Mark Serbousek, the former Spokane streets director who was silently relieved of those duties, has been pegged to be the city's bridge engineer
, which was his job until 2001. (Spokesman-Review
)
Nobody wants to see that
Several Logan Elementary School students saw a man exposing himself
along Hamilton Avenue yesterday. Police will watch the area during the next few days to find the man, described as a white male in his 40s with a graying beard. (KXLY)
Infant murdered
A man allegedly beat an infant to death
while babysitting, according to Spokane police. The man has been booked into jail. (KHQ)
Trump realizing what he's getting into
President Donald Trump talked about healthcare Monday
, and the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, saying, "I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated."
Bomb threats continue
The bomb threats to Jewish community centers and schools haven't stopped
. The Anti-Defamation League says 20 threats were made Monday, and since Jan. 1, there have been 90 incidents in 30 states and one Canadian province, according to the JCCA.