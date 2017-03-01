Spokane officer wants leak investigated, Montanan gets cabinet seat, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
NEWS:
A Spokane Police Officer who was caught cursing at a suspect on camera wants whoever leaked the details
about that case to be investigated. If that person is disciplined, they could be suspended or fired.
NEWS:
A bill that would make sure abused or neglected kids are appointed attorneys
to help them through the process that decides where they will stay and other important issues failed to make it out of committee in the Washington State Legislature.
MUSIC:
Lifting the spirits of all indie-rock fans who've been struggling to make it through this long winter, Modest Mouse announced they will kick off their spring tour in Spokane
, hitting the Knitting Factory Tuesday, May 23.
FOOD:
Likewise, fans of Spokane's Manito Tap House already knew this was the case, but now others are catching on: Manito was named the best beer bar in Washington State
.
NEWS:
Hate potholes? Spokane is exploring at least six ways to beat them.
IN OTHER NEWS
Big news for big sky
Montana's only representative in the House, Republican Ryan Zinke, was confirmed as Department of the Interior secretary Wednesday morning, making him the first Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet
. His acceptance of the job will trigger a special election to fill his seat. (Billings Gazette
)
Out of the city
Almost half of Millennials in the Seattle area think they'll have to move
somewhere cheaper as housing costs continue to skyrocket in Puget Sound. (Seattle Times
)
Standing ovation
President Donald Trump gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, pausing toward the end to recognize Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, who died in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen last month, and his widow, Carryn Owens, who was in the balcony. The applause went on for more than a minute and a half
, after which Trump spoke again, saying he thought Ryan, looking down, was "very happy because I think he just broke a record." (Washington Post
)
Taking out the trash
Spokane Police Department is teaming up with the Solid Waste Department
to keep an eye on crime in the city. Workers attended a class by the police department on how to help while on their daily routes. (KHQ
)