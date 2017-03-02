Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Food

Spokane, tell Alton Brown where he should dine during his upcoming visit

Share your recommendations on social media with the tag #ABRoadEatsSpokane

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge Brown sampled Indaba Coffee's flat white while here in 2015.
  • Brown sampled Indaba Coffee's flat white while here in 2015.

Too bad he just missed Inlander Restaurant Week.

Still, charismatic food guy Alton Brown is planning to dine his way around the Lilac City when he comes to town later this month for his live stage show, "Eat Your Science." But first, he's looking to all of us for recommendations.

Today on his Facebook page, Brown invited fans to share their top spots they think he should check out while here for the March 29 show at the INB Performing Arts Center. By leaving a comment or using the hashtag #ABRoadEatsSpokane, fans can share their recommendations on social media. Then, be on the lookout for the bespectacled Brown (follow him on Instagram for updates, too) at local restaurants and coffee shops in late March.

When Brown was last in Spokane for his "Edible Inevitable" show in spring of 2015, he later lauded the coffee he tried at both Coeur Coffeehouse and Indaba Coffee, the waffles at The Scoop and tasty sandwiches at Stella's Café. He capped off the day with dinner at the Wandering Table in Kendall Yards.

If Mr. Brown is interested in the local dining spots Inlander staff would suggest he visit, he can refer to the following:

Any of our city's James Beard-nominated chefs' restaurants: The Wandering Table and The Gilded Unicorn (even though he dined at WT last visit, the Gilded Unicorn debuted since), both owned by 2016-nominee Adam Hegsted; 2015 nominee Jeremy Hansen's Santé, Common Crumb Artisan Bakery or his latest two projects, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Hogwash Whiskey Den; as well as this year's nominee, Laurent Zirotti of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls.

If he has a hankering for Chef Tony Brown's food, he'll find the celebrated sandwich line-up of the former Stella's now at Ruins, along with cocktails and a regularly rotating dinner menu.

Finally, if he'd like to try some eateries that have debuted since his 2015 visit, there's lots to choose from, including The Blackbird, 1898 Public House, and Table 13 inside the new Davenport Grand Hotel.

Of course, there are plenty of longtime, tried-and-true places that we all know and love, so make sure to share your top picks!
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science @ INB Performing Arts Center

    • Wed., March 29, 7:30 p.m. $31.50-$77.50

Speaking of...

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
A Little Night Music

A Little Night Music @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through March 5

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Chey Scott

  • Treasure Hunters

  • Treasure Hunters

    The business of buying and reselling thrifted stuff online continues to be a lucrative moneymaker for some
    • by Chey Scott
    • Mar 2, 2017
  • For Your Consideration

  • For Your Consideration

    Expansive TV, into the pit and chilled-out tunes
    • by Chey Scott
    • Mar 2, 2017
  • Fresh Look

  • Fresh Look

    Spring is coming; take your mind off the wait until then with a new slate of local art to enjoy for March's First Friday showcase
    • by Chey Scott
    • Mar 2, 2017
  • More »

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (133)

Music (27)

Arts & Culture (18)

Sports (16)

For Fun! (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation