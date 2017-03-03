Comic Margaret Cho headed to Northern Quest for June show

click to enlarge
Margaret Cho
-
Margaret Cho performs at Northern Quest on June. 1.
is a woman of many talents. She acts, she makes music, she's a noisy political activist and, above all else, she's funny as hell.
That's the role she'll be in — standup comedian — when she visits Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Thursday, June 1. Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday morning at 8:30 am through the Northern Quest website
or by calling the box office at 877-871-6772.
Cho's comedy is informed by growing up in San Francisco in the late '60s and early '70s, as well as being the all-American daughter of Korean parents, and she mines everything from sexuality to family life to politics in her standup.
Yes, you can probably expect a lot of jokes at the current president's expense
.
Most recently, Cho was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for her set American Myth
.