Major East Sprague development, former journalist charged with anti-Semitic threats, and other news

click to enlarge Avista rendering

Say hello to a transformed East Sprague neighborhood (in a few years)

A study of canine cognition suggests that dogs may not be so different from toddlers after all.Has anyone been following Gonzaga basketball? Know if they're good this year? We assess the team's b-ball chances in the West Coast Conference Tournament. (B-ball is slang for " basketball ," in case you were wondering.)Alton Brown is coming down to town to turn that frown upside down. But Brown needs the lowdown of the spots around most deserving of great renown that deserve the crown.An Avista subsidiary is preparing a $10.6 million bioscience hub on the other side of the pedestrian bridge. (The Riverfront Park project remains on schedule, despite the hellish winter . (KXLY breaks down how cities and counties are getting pot revenue . (KXLY)Republicans don't seem all that interested in a special inquiry into Trump's Russia ties for some reason. (A left-wing former journalist has been arrested and charged with at least some of the anti-Semitic bomb threats recently. Police say he was waging a harassment campaign against a woman. (