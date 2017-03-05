Bloglander

Sunday, March 5, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Sextones, Microbiography V, Shelby Earl, Megan Kruse and more

Posted By on Sun, Mar 5, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge The Sextones headline a show Wednesday at The Observatory.
  • The Sextones headline a show Wednesday at The Observatory.

There is plenty to in the Inland Northwest as we approach, ever so slowly, toward full-on spring. Peruse our event listings and Staff Picks, and consider some highlights of the week ahead curated by yours truly:

Monday, March 6

CONCERTS | The Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at the Fox, performing works by Spohr, Mozart and Rachmaninoff.

Tuesday, March 7

WORDS | Spark Central is hosting a Silent Writing Party, so join the fun, get some writing done, and keep your mouth shut while Matt Mitchell of Folkinception provides a subtle soundtrack to your work. It's free.

COMMUNITY | Help make your community better, including its cuddly critters, by Knitting for Shelter Pets this afternoon at the CdA library.

Wednesday, March 8

FOOD & DRINK | The Fried Chicken & Beer series continues at The Yards, with chef Adam Hegsted delivering the delicious fowl, and this month Iron Goat bringing the brew.

LIVE BANDS | Reno's Sextones swing by The Observatory for a show that also includes local rockers Fat Lady. Here's a little sample of the Sextones' sounds:

Thursday, March 9

WORDS | Olympia-based author Megan Kruse drops by Auntie's as part of the EWU Visiting Writers Series for a free reading.

FOOD & DRINK | Read our story about the Purple Egyptian Barley Project, then get yourself into some delicious beer and bread at Bellweather Brewing.

WORDS | The Taproot Speaker Series at Spark Central welcomes Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White for a talk about our favorite river.

FUNDRAISER | Help local poet Fitz get to the Women of the World Poetry Slam by attending this Queer Poetry Fundraiser.

Friday, March 10

MUSIC EVENTS | The Spokane Symphony hosts Beethoven and Brews, where you'll hear a whole lotta killer Beethoven after enjoying a beer garden serving a special edition of No-Li beer.

LIVE BANDS | Shelby Earl is an outstanding Seattle-based singer/songwriter, and she's headlining the Bartlett at a show also featuring Planes on Paper. Watch for a story on Earl in the new issue of the Inlander, and give this a spin in the meantime:

Saturday, March 11

COMEDY | Microbiography V presents a couple of folks — Annie Grieve of Salon Illuminate and Mark Camp of Overbluff Cellars — telling stories from their real lives, then the Freedom Association (Mara Baldwin, Mark Robbins, Pat Thomas) improvising scenes inspired by their stories. Hilarity, we assure you, ensues.
