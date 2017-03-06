Trump's new travel ban, Seattle shooting, CdA pastor celebrates survival, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
The Sextones headline a show Wednesday at The Observatory.
: Check out these cool events this last week before March Madness consumes us all: Sextones
swing by The Observatory; Olympia-based author Megan Kruse
visits Auntie's to give a free reading; singer/songwriter Shelby Earl
headlines the Bartlett; and people's real stories become improv scenes at Microbiography V
.
NEWS:
Records obtained by the Inlander
show that city administration was worried about obstructionism and lack of "operational excellence"
leading up to the ouster of the city streets director.
FILM
: The documentary I Am Not Your Negro uses the writings of James Baldwin to grapple with racism
in America.
IN OTHER NEWS
On tap
After Trump (citing no evidence) accused the Obama administration of wiretapping his phones, James B. Comey, FBI director,
is asking the Justice Department to reject Trump's claim. (New York Times
)
Breaking
: Trump has signed a revised version of his executive order banning migrants
from predominantly Muslim nations, removing Iraqi citizens from the banned list. (New York Times)
Three steps back
The Supreme Court sent the case of transgender teen Gavin Grimm — part of the "bathroom bill" debate — back to a lower court
, a setback likely removing the possibility that the Supreme Court will hear the case this term. (CNN)
Seattle Sikh man shot in possible hate crime
The FBI is investigating the shooting of the man, Deep Rai, who is recovering. Rai says the gunman approached him in his suburban Seattle driveway Friday night and told Rai to "go back to your own country."
(Spokesman-Review
)
Sweet sounds
Pastor Tim Remington was shot six times outside of The Altar church in Coeur D'Alene one year ago and survived; on Sunday, he returned to his congregation to play piano and celebrate his recovery
.
(KREM)
