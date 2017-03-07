Deputy shot, Obamacare replacement introduced, and morning headlines

click to enlarge
ON INLANDER.COM
NEWS
: Spokane's Republican and Democratic county chairs both say Congress should hold
in-person town halls.
CONCERT REVIEW
: Elton John dazzles the Arena
with a collection of pop classics.
IN OTHER NEWS
Deputy shot, suspect killed
A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a standoff
in Colbert, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was then shot and killed. (KXLY)
On to St. Mary's
Gonzaga outlasted Santa Clara
, 77-68, to move on to the WCC Tournament Championship for the 20th straight season. But Santa Clara, missing their second-leading scorer, made it a competitive game by hitting nine 3-pointers after being blown out by Gonzaga twice earlier in the season. (Spokesman-Review
)
Newer isn't always better
House Republicans released their plan to replace Obamacare
yesterday. Among the highlights: Young adults could still say on their parent's plans until they turn 26, and insurers would still be forbidden from denying coverage based on pre-existing medical problems. But Democrats criticized the price of the plan, and even some Republican Senators were unhappy that the plan would leave millions of Americans uninsured. (Washington Post
)
The secret of how they know our secrets
Wanna know how the Central Intelligence Agency can break into your smartphone, computer, or TV?
WikiLeaks has you covered! (New York Times
)