Tuesday, March 7, 2017

News

Deputy shot, Obamacare replacement introduced, and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 9:09 AM

NEWS: Spokane's Republican and Democratic county chairs both say Congress should hold in-person town halls.

CONCERT REVIEW: Elton John dazzles the Arena with a collection of pop classics.

IN OTHER NEWS

Deputy shot, suspect killed
A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a standoff in Colbert, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was then shot and killed. (KXLY)

On to St. Mary's
Gonzaga outlasted Santa Clara, 77-68, to move on to the WCC Tournament Championship for the 20th straight season. But Santa Clara, missing their second-leading scorer, made it a competitive game by hitting nine 3-pointers after being blown out by Gonzaga twice earlier in the season. (Spokesman-Review)

Newer isn't always better
House Republicans released their plan to replace Obamacare yesterday. Among the highlights: Young adults could still say on their parent's plans until they turn 26, and insurers would still be forbidden from denying coverage based on pre-existing medical problems. But Democrats criticized the price of the plan, and even some Republican Senators were unhappy that the plan would leave millions of Americans uninsured. (Washington Post)

The secret of how they know our secrets
Wanna know how the Central Intelligence Agency can break into your smartphone, computer, or TV? WikiLeaks has you covered! (New York Times)
