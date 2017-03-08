Some strike on International Women's Day, school speeders and morning headlines

HERE
Spokane school zone speeders pay up
In a single year, red-light cameras near two Spokane elementary schools caught speeders to the tune of $1.2 million
, which will go toward construction designed to slow drivers down and improve safety for pedestrians, including kids. (Spokesman-Review
)
Deadly attack at hospital
At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were injured Wednesday when a suicide bomber and shooters dressed as medics attacked a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. Patients, staff and doctors were among those killed and injured in the attack, which President Ashraf Ghani condemned, saying it "trampled on all human values."
(Reuters
)
International Women's Day, Day Without a Woman
-
Young Kwak
-
The crowd at Spokane's Women's March in January. Today is International Women's Day, and some women are participating in Day Without a Woman, by striking, wearing red, and/or refusing to spend money.
March 8 is International Women's Day, and while many will participate in events around this year's theme, Be Bold For Change, others are participating in the Day Without a Woman.
Following up on the Women's March in January, creators of the Day Without a Woman want to show how integral women are to society by having women who are able to go on strike for the day, wear red, and/or not spend money online or in person except at small and women-owned businesses. School districts around the country had to call school off for the day when so many of their teachers announced they would be participating
in the one-day strike. (Huffington Post
)