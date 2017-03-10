Bloglander

Friday, March 10, 2017

News

New skywalks, lots of SWAT and more morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell's strict rules for prosecutors can sometimes backfire - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell's strict rules for prosecutors can sometimes backfire

ON INLANDER.COM

D'oh!
How Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell's sentencing standard intended to be tough-on-crime resulted in an accused car thief going free

The downside is it requires exercise.
High-intensity interval exercise might (might!) be able to slow down aging.

Scaling down the cliff
The Levy Cliff, intended to decrease the amount of levy capacity once the legislature fully funded schools, has been put on hold.

IN OTHER NEWS

The sultans of SWAT
Even though violent crime remains low, the Spokane Police Department is using SWAT a lot more often.  (Spokesman-Review)

You can skytalk the skytalk, but can you skywalk the skywalk?
The city approves a new skywalk for Macy's. (Spokesman-Review)

Great Again
The new jobs report is out, and it's grrrrreeeat! (Though it's not really fair to credit Trump this early.) (New York Times)

Park Shut Down
South Korea's president Park Geun-hye has been impeached. (Washington Post)
