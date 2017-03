New skywalks, lots of SWAT and more morning headlines

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo

Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell's strict rules for prosecutors can sometimes backfire

skytalk

How Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell's sentencing standard intended to be tough-on-crime resulted in an accused car thief going free High-intensity interval exercise might (might!) be able to slow down aging The Levy Cliff, intended to decrease the amount of levy capacity once the legislature fully funded schools, has been put on hold Even though violent crime remains low, the Spokane Police Department is using SWAT a lot more often. (The city approves a new skywalk for Macy's . (The new jobs report is out, and it's! (Though it's not really fair to credit Trump this early.) (South Korea's president Park Geun-hye has been impeached. (Washington Post)