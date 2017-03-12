Bloglander

Sunday, March 12, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Local album releases, Pi Day, St. Patty's for real and more

Posted By on Sun, Mar 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Locals Dry and Dusty host an album-release show on Wednesday.
  • Locals Dry and Dusty host an album-release show on Wednesday.

A world of opportunities are out there awaiting your entertainment dollar, and you can find them in our event listings and staff picks. Here are some highlights of the week ahead:

Monday, March 13

FOOD & DRINK | Step up your brunch game in time for spring and Easter, Mother's Day and graduation season with the March Baking Class: Best Brunch at Batch Bakeshop.

Tuesday, March 14

LIVE MUSIC | Local Pavlov hosts a release party for their new cassette at The Observatory, where they'll play along with Toner and Smiley. Stay tuned for word on the 8-track release.

COMMUNITY | It's Pi Day (3/14, get it?) and among the many celebrations around town, Spark Central seems to have the widest array of activities for you 3.14 freaks.

Wednesday, March 15

BENEFIT | Ferris High's annual fundraiser Ham on Regal comedy show starts its push through the weekend tonight with a lot of laughs revolving around the theme "When Pigs Fly."

LIVE BANDS | Dry and Dusty are hosting an album release show at The Observatory, delivering some rootsy tunes along with Jenny Anne Mannan and Ripe Mangoes.

COMEDY | 13 local comics doing short sets in one burst at The Bartlett: That's the name of the game for the Spokane Comedy Mixtape Live Recording.

LIVE BANDS | Portland metal dudes Red Fang headline a show at The Pin! that should be as epic as their videos, like this one:

LIVE BANDS | Joseph is a sister act of glorious harmonies and will be joined by Windoe at the Knit tonight. Pretty much the exact opposite show as Red Fang.

Thursday, March 16

COMEDY | Comedian Felipe Esparza hits the Spokane Comedy Club for a weekend full of funny from the longtime standup.

LIVE BANDS | The Bartlett hosts a whole lotta local talent tonight, with The Holy Broke, Anna Tivel and Tyler Aker all taking the stage.

Friday, March 17

VISUAL ARTS | The Little Dog Gallery is hosting a St. Patty's Day Artist Reception to go with its Gaelic-themed show on display in the shop. And I have it on good authority there's a St. Patty's Pub Crawl through the Garland bars that night, so get to it!

LIVE BANDS | Country megastar Eric Church heads to Spokane for a headlining gig at the Arena.

Saturday, March 18

COMMUNITY | Explore the world of Asian percussion with an Open House: Taiko Japanese Drumming at the Spokane Kendo Club.

