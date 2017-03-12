THIS WEEK: Local album releases, Pi Day, St. Patty's for real and more

click to enlarge
Locals Dry and Dusty host an album-release show on Wednesday.
Monday, March 13
FOOD & DRINK | Step up your brunch game in time for spring and Easter, Mother's Day and graduation season with the
March Baking Class: Best Brunch
at Batch Bakeshop.
Tuesday, March 14
LIVE MUSIC |
Local Pavlov hosts a release party
for their new cassette at The Observatory, where they'll play along with Toner and Smiley. Stay tuned for word on the 8-track release.
COMMUNITY | It's Pi Day (3/14, get it?) and among the many celebrations around town,
Spark Central seems to have the widest array of activities
for you 3.14 freaks.
Wednesday, March 15
BENEFIT | Ferris High's annual fundraiser
Ham on Regal
comedy show starts its push through the weekend tonight with a lot of laughs revolving around the theme "When Pigs Fly."
LIVE BANDS |
Dry and Dusty are hosting an album release show
at The Observatory, delivering some rootsy tunes along with Jenny Anne Mannan and Ripe Mangoes.
COMEDY | 13 local comics doing short sets in one burst at The Bartlett: That's the name of the game for the
Spokane Comedy Mixtape Live Recording
.
LIVE BANDS | Portland metal dudes
Red Fang
headline a show at The Pin! that should be as epic as their videos, like this one:
VIDEO
LIVE BANDS |
Joseph
is a sister act of glorious harmonies and will be joined by Windoe at the Knit tonight. Pretty much the exact opposite show as Red Fang.
Thursday, March 16
COMEDY | Comedian
Felipe Esparza
hits the Spokane Comedy Club for a weekend full of funny from the longtime standup.
LIVE BANDS | The Bartlett hosts a whole lotta local talent tonight, with
The Holy Broke, Anna Tivel and Tyler Aker
all taking the stage.
Friday, March 17
VISUAL ARTS | The Little Dog Gallery is hosting a
St. Patty's Day Artist Reception
to go with its Gaelic-themed show on display in the shop. And I have it on good authority there's a St. Patty's Pub Crawl through the Garland bars that night, so get to it!
LIVE BANDS | Country megastar
Eric Church
heads to Spokane for a headlining gig at the Arena.
Saturday, March 18
COMMUNITY | Explore the world of Asian percussion with an
Open House: Taiko Japanese Drumming
at the Spokane Kendo Club.