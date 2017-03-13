Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, March 13, 2017

Music

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Paul Simon is playing Spokane Arena in June

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge paul_simon.jpg

Here's a big name to cross off your Spokane concert bucket list: Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon is set to perform at the Spokane Arena on June 23.

Since scoring his first hits with Art Garfunkel in the mid-’60s, Simon has written and produced dozens of classic songs as a solo artist, including the Top 10 singles "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Kodachrome" and "Mother and Child Reunion." He's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he's won a slew of Grammys, including two lifetime achievement awards.

Simon's most recent album, 2016's Stranger to Stranger, earned the artist some of the best reviews of his long solo career; in a four-star review, Rolling Stone wrote that the record "draws together nearly all of the man's accrued vernacular with seeming effortlessness."

Tickets for Simon's Spokane show start at $65, and they go on sale through TicketsWest at 10 am on Fri, March 17.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Music

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Ric Gendron: Salish Stories

Ric Gendron: Salish Stories @ Spokane Art School

Mondays-Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Continues through March 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Nathan Weinbender

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (136)

Music (23)

Arts & Culture (18)

Sports (16)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation