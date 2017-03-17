Bloglander

MORNING BRIEFING: Guardian apologizes for Spokane bashing, racist posters posted around town, and other news

Friday, March 17, 2017

Je suis vraiment désolés
That Guardian writer who bashed Spokane inaccurately offers his apology on the Inlander blog.

Ah, yes, sorry, for all that rubbish, ol' chap
The Guardian has also offered its apology and some praise for Spokane, home of the Rusty Ferris Wheel!

When all you need is a printer, scotch-tape and malicious intent
Someone keeps posting racist posters in Spokane. Don't they know that's what comment sections are for? (Spokesman-Review)

Trust no one
Scammers keep tricking people by pretending to be law enforcement and then telling them not to call law enforcement. (KXLY)

Man of Faith
Donald Trump continues to believe Obama wiretapped him, despite essentially everyone else telling him there's absolutely no evidence. (New York Times)

The Budget Descends
Trump's budget hits rural Americans — the ones who voted for him — the hardest.
