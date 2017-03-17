Friday, March 17, 2017
MORNING BRIEFING: Guardian apologizes for Spokane bashing, racist posters posted around town, and other news
By Daniel Walters
on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 11:29 AM
Je suis vraiment désolés
Daniel Walters photo
All hail the Rusty Ferris Wheel!
That Guardian writer who bashed Spokane inaccurately offers his apology
Ah, yes, sorry, for all that rubbish, ol' chap
The Guardian
has also offered its apology
and some praise for Spokane, home of the Rusty Ferris Wheel!
When all you need is a printer, scotch-tape and malicious intent
Someone keeps posting racist posters
in Spokane.
Don't they know that's what comment sections are for?
)
Trust no one
Scammers keep tricking people by pretending to be law enforcement
and then telling them not to call law enforcement.
Man of Faith
Donald Trump continues to believe Obama wiretapped him, despite essentially everyone else telling him there's absolutely no evidence
.
The Budget Descends
Trump's budget hits rural Americans — the ones who voted for him
— the hardest.
