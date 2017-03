click to enlarge

Spoon, the acclaimed Austin-based rock band fronted by songwriter Britt Daniel, is scheduled to return to the Knitting Factory stage on Aug. 28.The band last performed at the Knit in 2015, touring behind its previous album. Spoon's ninth studio LP,, was just released last week, and their 2017 tour kicks off on Wednesday.Tickets for the Spokane show go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 am through TicketWeb , and they start at $28.50.