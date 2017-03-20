Bloglander

Monday, March 20, 2017

Supreme Court nominee's hearings begin, Trump's (non) wiretaps and morning headlines

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
  • Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

ON INLANDER.COM

The Spokane Transit Authority CEO sees some potential pain in President Trump's proposed budget, particularly for the planned Central City Line.

InHealth: Laughing gas for labor pain? It's a thing.

What's Up: Meat Puppets, STRFKR and Lilac City Fairy Tales are among the many worthy things going on in the Inland Northwest this week.

IN OTHER NEWS

Huddle up, or maybe not
A high school football coach from Ferris High School is under investigation for allegations he exposed himself to some players last summer. (KXLY)

Rising waters
Officials throughout the Inland Northwest are warning drivers to watch for flooding, including in Kootenai County. (KREM)

Well, duh
FBI Director James Comey told Congress this morning that there is no evidence of any wiretapping at Trump Tower, as the president has contended while offering no proof.

Cheers, mates
England is officially kicking off its Brexit process next week, BBC reports.

Supreme hearing
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearings kick off today, and it won't be pretty. (CNN)
